Try cloth napkins and towels to cut down on paper waste

Going completely zero waste is only achievable for a small population of the U.S., including myself. But I’m always looking for ways to reduce my waste and making more sustainable choices. Before I was married, I bought a couple dozen cloth napkins and used them daily. I finally had to retire them after a few decades. I’ve since bought more, some new and some secondhand. I also have plenty of cloth towels. When any of that wears out, they become rags. That means I don’t have to buy paper towels or napkins. Secondhand stores are also great resources for extra silverware to use for larger parties and if you entertain regularly, plates and glasses too.

