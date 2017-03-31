Tunisia bans plastic bags in supermarkets

Add Tunisia to the list of countries banning plastic bags. This month, the Arab nation banned single-use plastic bags from supermarkets. Tunisians use one billion plastic bags, generating 10,000 tons of waste with supermarkets handing out about a third of those plastic bags annually. Supermarket managers quickly signed onto the proposal and factories that make single-use disposable bags have begun transitioning into making heavier-duty plastic bags that’ll be sold in supermarkets. The hope is that the cost will encourage customers to reuse them or bring traditional Tunisian baskets that were once used for shopping.

