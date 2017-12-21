Two Canby schools switch from milk cartons to a dispenser

Cafeteria staff and parent volunteers at local public schools know what a challenge it is to get milk cartons recycled correctly so I’m sure they’re keeping their eyes on a couple of schools in Canby. William Knight and Carus elementary schools are testing out milk dispensers. Since it started at the beginning of the school year, the two schools are finding that their garbage only needs to be dumped once a day instead of two or three times, there’s less milk waste and kids are eating their food, since milk refills are allowed only after the students finish what’s on their tray. The cost is just over $4,000 for all of the equipment, and it’s as simple as the kids stacking their cup in the rack and the custodian rolling it to the kitchen where it goes in the dishwasher.

http://portlandtribune.com/sl/381308-267235-milk-dispensers-trim-waste-at-canby-schools