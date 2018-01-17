Two New TV Shows Filmed Here In Oregon

“Portlandia” may be in its final season, but Oregon-filmed TV shows aren’t disappearing. Coming soon is the Netflix series, “Everything Sucks!,” which now has an official page on the Netflix site, and the HBO series, “Here and Now,” which premieres on Feb. 11.

“Everything Sucks!” is a dramedy that filmed in Oregon City this summer. It’s described on the Netflix site this way: “Two groups of high school misfits — the AV club and the drama club — collide in this quirky coming-of-age story set in 1996 Oregon.” As a former member of both the AV club and the drama club…I cannot wait for this show!

“Here and Now” stars Holly Hunter and Tim Robbins, and is created by Alan Ball, whose previous HBO hits include “Six Feet Under” and “True Blood.” “Here and Now” is set in Portland and partially filmed in the Rose City. It also looks great!

-Mitch-