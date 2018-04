One of the humongous claw stages U2 used on their 2009-2011 360 tour has a new home.

Brent Andersen — the founder and CEO of the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Salt Lake City — purchased one of the ones used on the North American tour, and it will become a permanent part of the aquarium’s expansion project.

The 190-ton, 165-foot high, 28,000-square-foot structure should be in place by June of 2019.