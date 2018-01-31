UK considers a “latte levy”

The UK is currently debating a new tax on disposable cups as they try to cut down on waste. The so-called “latte levy” is controversial, but so was Britain’s tax on plastic bags in 2015 and plastic bag use has declined 80 percent. The law is designed to shift consumer behavior towards a more environmentally friendly habit of carrying your own mug with you. A recent report shows 2.5 billion disposable cups go to the landfill each year in Britain and that number is expected to rise. The British Parliament is proposing a 25 pence tax on every cup, that’s 34 cents or about 10% on every cup sold. While people think disposable coffee cups are recyclable, they’re not. The cup is a mix of plastic and paper. I hope the UK goes through with the tax and then I’d like to see that happen here.

