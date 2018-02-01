There are a number of companies doing good for the environment but the folks at United By Blue are getting their hands dirty in the process. For every item sold, the company will remove one pound of trash from oceans and waterways. And they don’t write checks to non-profits, employees go out to rivers, streams, creeks and beaches, and pick up everything from plastic bottles to appliances. They hosted their first clean up the same week they sold their first t-shirt. Since United By Blue began in 2010, they’ve hosted over 200 clean-ups and removed over a million pounds of trash across 27 states. They have three brick & mortar stores and they sell online too.

