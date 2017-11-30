UPS deliveries via bike

This holiday season, UPS delivers in London could come via bikes with electric cargo trailers. The trailer can carry up to 440 pounds of packages and uses an electric drive system that offsets its own weight. It’s part of the Low Impact City Logistics project , and they’re being used to help ease traffic congestion and reduce air pollution in larger cities. It’s a trial run for their “depot-to-door delivery” for the months of November and December , and if all goes well the electric-assist bike trailers could be used in other cities in the UK and expanded to other countries. UPS used e-bikes for deliveries in Portland last holiday season and this year added downtown Pittsburgh to their e-bike delivery program.

