Use excess herbs to make infused salts

If you’ve got herbs in your garden, they’re probably bursting right about now. If you’re not using them fast enough in your meals, I just stumbled across a great idea, you can make your own flavor-infused sea salt. Thyme, oregano, basil, rosemary or sage all work for an herb-infused salt. You just need a cup of sea salt, some bay leaves and garlic. But some other ideas include citrus-infused salt, smoked salt and even porcini salt. I’m thinking that if I start this project now with all of my herbs, I’ll have some great presents ready for the holiday season.

https://www.treehugger.com/green-food/how-make-your-own-flavor-infused-sea-salt.html