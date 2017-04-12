Use food scraps to dye eggs

I know that synthetic Easter egg coloring kits are readily available. But how about dyeing your eggs this year with food scraps. Purple cabbage, chopped carrots, frozen blueberries and spinach all make for great, natural dyes. To get started, you’ll need about 2 cups of water for every 1 cup of chopped vegetable or fruit. If you’re using Turmeric or paprika powders, the amounts will be different. And you can even use cheap red wine or grape juice. Keep in mind that natural dyes don’t work as quickly as synthetic colors, but part of the fun is experimenting with different foods.

