Use your leaves as mulch

Want an excuse to be a bit lazy? Leaves left on the ground have benefits for your yard. You can use your lawnmower to mulch the leaves, just remove the bag and leave the mulch on the ground to add nutrients. Don’t wait until your lawn is covered though because you’ll end up with dead grass. If you have a lot, you can spread it around trees an inch or two. Too much and you could end up with wood rot. Add to garden beds to keep the weeds down. Clear leaves from the street in front of your house so they don’t clog the storm drains and if you decide to rake up your leaves, use paper yard debris bags instead of plastic bags.

