Do you use sponges in the kitchen?

Do you use a sponge in the kitchen to clean up messes? For years we’ve been told that microwaving the sponge or putting it through the dishwasher was enough to kill bacteria. A new peer-reviewed epidemiology study disputes that. Apparently these popular sponge-cleaning methods only reduce bacteria up to 60 percent while it makes the bacteria that remains even stronger and more densely packed within the sponge. The recommendation is to replace your sponge every week. But that’s incredibly wasteful. We have a set of 6 washcloths, they’re replaced daily and put into the laundry. The current stack of washcloths have lasted over 6 years. That’s a lot of sponges not going to the landfill.

