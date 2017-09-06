Vodka from expired Twinkies!?

Food waste is an ongoing, never-ending problem and there isn’t just one solution. We all can do our part by doing simple things like planning meals around what we have on hand, buying only what we’re going to eat and storing food correctly. But businesses are stepping up too with creative ideas, like Misadventure and Company based out of San Diego. The owners came up with the idea of using old bread products from a local food bank that were past expiration date or not quite donate-able, and turning that into vodka. Since vodka can be made out of ingredients with starch or sugar, they use everything from twinkies, baguettes and pastries, essentially, any baked goods go into their vodka. Using these items that would otherwise go to the landfill, the company reduces their costs and helps the planet.

