Volunteer for SOLVE Beach & Riverside Clean up

Oregon’s Beach Bill celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and what better way to celebrate than join other volunteers for the SOLVE Beach & Riverside Clean up. You can put together a group or go with a couple of friends for this Saturday’s clean up. It’s also family friendly, though some sites may have a minimum age restriction. You’ll find over 100 litter cleanups and restoration projects, including 45 beach cleanup sites, so you can probably find one at your favorite beach or natural area. You’ll want to make sure to dress for the weather and bring some gardening or work gloves.

