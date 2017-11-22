Vote for Portland to go strawless for a month in 2018

In September, the city of Seattle went strawless for a month as part of the Lonely Whale Foundation’s campaign against plastic straws. About 150 businesses participated and 2 million straws were kept out of the landfill. Lonely Whale Foundation is looking for 10 more cities to go strawless for a month in 2018 and we want Portland to be one of them. We also want you to take a photo next time you’re at a bar or restaurant of your strawless beverage and post it on social media with the hashtag #StrawlessInPortland , then tag kink and Lonely Whale Foundation.

Story: https://www.newsdeeply.com/oceans/articles/2017/11/01/strawless-in-seattle-how-one-city-is-tackling-ocean-plastic-pollution

Vote here: https://www.strawlessocean.org/seattle