Walmart and True Value end sale of neonicotinoids

Score one for the bees. Walmart and True Value have decided to stop selling neonicotinoids, a class of pesticides that have been linked to massive bee deaths. They’ll also stop selling plants treated with neonicotinoids and products containing the pesticide. Eugene based Beyond Toxics gathered samples of plants sold at top garden retailers in nearly 20 cities in the U. S. and Canada, and found that 51 percent of them contained neonicotinoid pesticides. You may recall all of the flowering linden trees that were sprayed in Wilsonville in 2013 with neonicotinoid pesticides that resulted in the deaths of more than 50,000 bumblebees.

