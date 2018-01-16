Apparently, that brotherly Gallagher truce from over the holidays is over. Did it ever exist? Was it just “Fake News”. Is it just me, or nothing means anything anymore because anyone (including me) can just say anything and it’ll appear in print somewhere. I don’t know what to believe anymore. And maybe, it’s none of my damn business if the two Gallagher brothers are friendly or not. Just sayin’…

If Noel and Bono are wankers, what of it?

wank·er

ˈwaNGkər/ noun BRITISH vulgar slang a person who masturbates (used as a term of abuse).

Is this the definition what Liam actually means. I’m guessing, NOT.