The War On Drugs & The National were Grammy winners!

If you watched, or attempted to watch the Grammy Awards last night, you probably missed the categories that matter to us. The Best Alternative AND Best Rock Album categories were given away in a pre-telecast before the actual broadcast.

I couldn’t be more excited about our favorite band from Philadelphia, The War On Drugs. They beat heavier and more well known acts like Mastadon, Metallica, and Queens Of The Stone Age. They had this to say about the Grammy win –

“From our family to yours, thanks for all the love today. Thanks to the Recording Academy for acknowledging ‘A Deeper Understanding’ for Best Rock Album and to Atlantic Records for such great support. Even though we weren’t able to accept it in person, playing for our friends in New Zealand was the perfect celebration. Looking forward to seeing you somewhere in 2018. Much love to our families, our amazing road crew and to all our fans everywhere. Xo team drugs” In the Alternative album category The National were nominated for the second time in their career and beat out former Grammy champs Arcade Fire and the heavily favored Gorillaz in the category. Thank you Recording Academy!!! pic.twitter.com/u2ePpqbNeM — The National (@TheNational) January 28, 2018