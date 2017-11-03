How to wash pesticides off produce

Most people who wash their produce before eating it likely run it under the water or simply wipe it off on a cloth. But if you buy conventional produce, you’ll want to consider a different method. A new study came out and researchers were trying three different washing methods: tap water, a 1% baking soda and water mixture, and a bleach solution similar to the one used by commercial fruit producers. They applied two commonly used pesticides to organic apples and found that after two minutes of cleaning, the baking soda and water solution did a better job than plain water or the bleach solution. You probably won’t spend two minutes cleaning your apples, but even adding a sprinkle of baking soda to your regular rinse is better than plain water.

http://time.com/4993253/washing-apples-pesticides/