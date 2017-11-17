Waste-free (or less waste) grocery shopping

Completely waste-free lifestyles require a lot of work and dedication. Not everyone is interested in going completely waste-free but many of us want to cut out unnecessary waste from our day to day lives. If that’s something you’re interested in, it’s easy to start with your trip to the grocery store. Most of us have a bunch of grocery bags that just don’t get used. So set yourself up to remember to bring yours to the store every time. Instead of putting them in the trunk, keep them where you can see them, like in the passenger or back seat. I keep one that folds down in my purse too. I’ve got a bunch of produce bags that I put apples, carrots, broccoli and other bulk produce in. One thing I’m working on is bringing glass jars to the store too. I always look at packaging. Anything in a plastic clamshell, on a plastic tray or under a plastic dome get passed up by me. chances are these items aren’t good for me anyway.

http://earth911.com/home-garden/waste-free-grocery-shopping/