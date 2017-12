I do LOVE a good rock doc. Turing 25 this year is the release of R.E.M.’s Automatic For The People.

The band’s given us this new rock doc on the making of the iconic album from 1992.

There’s also a 25th anniversary reissue to go along with and… a clothing line…. of course.

The documentary features new interviews with band members Michael Stipe, Mike Mills, and Peter Buck, producer Scott Litt, and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, who did the string arrangements for the LP.