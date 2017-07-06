Water your garden with gray water

During the summer months when the rain essentially comes to a halt, I start to get creative at home with water. Gray water, to be exact. It starts in the kitchen. We don’t have a dishwasher, weird, I know. But after I do the dishes, I gather the water from the sink and take it outside to my garden. The gray water from the sink contains nutrients like tiny food scraps that enhance the soil and the soap, which is plant based, also is good for the garden. I also take a 5 gallon bucket into the shower to catch water there. I use that to water the pots I have in the front of my house that dry out quickly. Just doing those two things keeps my vegetable and flower gardens watered all summer long.

http://www.oeconline.org/greywater-gardens/

Soap in the garden: https://www.angieslist.com/articles/how-soap-can-help-your-garden.htm\