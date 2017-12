OK, so this doesn’t directly have to do with music other than the fact that Tracy had a song back in 80’s called They Don’t Know About Us. Good song. Greater comedian.

Thank you Netflix for cluing me into the funny. After all these years a Tracy Ullman show is back!

Seriously the body of her new work makes it impossible to eat popcorn because I’m always spitting it out in a large gafawwwww!