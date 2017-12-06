What happened to the National?

I have to preface this that the National is currently my favorite band. I’ve had 54 favorite bands since the early ’60s. Yeah, it keeps changing but The national is my current favorite. Saw their recent show at the Schnitzer. Can’t think of a time I wasn’t more engaged.

Here’s my beef. Matt Beringer has changed his vocal stylings.

Yes, he’s still a haunting, lazy mouthed, baritone but something has changed. Matt no longer sings like he is about to fall over, backward in his chair. You know, that off-balance sound. I miss that, bunches.

Compare these two playlists. The first is from past offerings. The second is from the new album.





I’m just saying, right. Love the new National album, Sleep Well Beast. But, I miss the old off balance Matt. “Woo wooowooo I’m falling and I’m gonna hit my head!”