WHAT I BELIEVE

Ok, so I know that overtly you probably don’t give a rats ass about what the guy who plays music for a living thinks or believes. But, I do get a lot of questions about all sorts of stuff so as an exercise in prudence here is what think/believe.

I Believe that no year has been any better than any other year in music. I love the older bands, love what’s now and sit here in antici………..pation of what’s yet to come! I believe the Beatles, Stones and their ilk created a wonderful base for many musicians to build upon. I believe that Elton John’s Tumbleweed Connection is the most perfect album ever recorded. Your mileage may vary. See your dealer for details. Yeah, I know it was a long time ago. Tell that kind of thinking to George Martin and Sgt. Peppers. I believe that it would be crappy to get stuck on a desert island like Gilligan BUT If I had solar panels and WIFI access I’d be happy streaming KINK.FM or Spotify. The Professor assures me that in 2017 I will no longer have to pedal a bike to create electricity. So there’s that. I believe that having to vacuum the house is easier with Shins, Modest Mouse, Spoon or Death Cab for Cutie blaring in your headphones. The smaller the house the better. For mowing the lawn the Decemberists work well. The Sex Pistols are only appropriate if you’re demolishing your kitchen or bath.

That’s 5 things I believe. I can think of more and will because I am smarter than the average garden snail. So I got that going for me.

