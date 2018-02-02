What is NEW on Netflix for February?

I think that Netflix needs to send me an email every month and let me know what the heck is new and what’s going… BUT THEY NEVER DO! So I’ve gotta do the whole internet search, then comes the pop up’s, the log in’s and god knows what.

So that’s why I am putting this here. To save you all the pain and personal anguish of searching for what is new on Netflix. And come on Netflix, send me a mailer would ya?

New on Netflix