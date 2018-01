Very excited…today is the day we find out what breeds of dog make up our handsome boy, Brewster! We brought Brewster into our family last Spring, and everywhere we go, someone asks “what kind of dog is that?” And today we find out. For Christmas, Corey gave me a DNA kit and we sent off the samples two weeks ago and tonight we are going to have a Brewster unveiling party. My guess is that he is part Weimeraner and part Silver Lab….we shall see!