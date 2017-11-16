What to do in your fall garden

I admit that I haven’t stepped into my garden in a couple of weeks, but that’s because, humble brag alert, I’ve already cleaned up my garden for the winter and finally got around to planting a cover crop. It’s honestly the first year I’ve had my act together. Portland and the Willamette Valley are in hardiness zone 6 and that means now’s a good time to mulch garden beds for the winter. You can plant some spring-blooming bulbs, like daffodils and tulips. If you have some crops you’re overwintering, add a thick layer of straw. Cut back some perennials, like lilies and daisies but leave ornamental grasses. They’re pretty and they provide shelter for wildlife.

