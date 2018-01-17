What to do in your garden in January

It may be January, but there are things you can get done in your garden this month. On a nice day, I like to go out and take a look at my planters and think about where and what I’ll be planting this year. That helps me figure out where to put trellises and other structures. If you’ve got a bird feeder, make sure that stays filled. Now’s a good time to look at your leftover seeds. Get rid of old seeds and make a list of ones you want to buy, if you order by mail, now’s a good time to do it. And if you are feeling ambitious, you can start seeds of onions, leeks, broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower indoors under lights.

https://www.rodalesorganiclife.com/garden/january-to-do-list?cid=almanac