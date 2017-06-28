What to do with excess herbs

Right now the herbs in my garden are growing like weeds, I’m overrun with mint, sage and rosemary. It’s a great problem to have but I can’t use it up fast enough so I’ve been trying to figure out what else to do with my bounty. Essential oils are easy to make with lavender, thyme, mint and rosemary, just add heated plant-based oil and let it sit for a week. After that you can add it to a natural cleaner or use it as a room freshener. Fresh herbs are great for making infused vinegar. And herbs like peppermint can be hung up and used as natural pest repellants.

http://www.thekitchn.com/3-ways-to-turn-herbs-in-diy-cleaning-products-245103?utm_source=k_daily&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=06202017