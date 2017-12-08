What to play Conundrum

I was at a restaurant in Milwaukie last night where I met a guy who likes KINK. A lot! Someone sw my KINK jacket and started a conversation about my favorite topics ever, KINK and music on KINK.

In the course of our conversation, we inevitably got to the conversation of what bands matter.

That’s where the trouble usually starts. And, it did.

To protect his identity, we’ll call this guy Glen. Glen doesn’t like any of the new bands except the ones that he does. No seriously, that’s basically what it was all about.

Glen loves Pink Floyd, Cheap Trick, Dave Matthews, Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, The Shins, Neil Young, Fleetwood Mac and the Doors. “Hey KINK, play more of that!”

Glen hates (not dislikes, but hates) The Cars, The Beatles, Van Morrison, R.E.M., Pretenders. and that girl sings about Roots. Her name is Alice Merton, but I saw no particular reason to bring that up.

How the heck are we supposed to placate Glen. Glen equally loves and hates some of KINK’s biggest band.

Conundrum.

I mentioned that maybe a Spotify playlist curated by Glen would make Glen happier. Apparently, Glen isn’t happy unless he hears “the right” music on KINK.

I’m confused. Are you? What to do? Especially when the next conversation I have with someone will be totally different in music sensibilities than this.

Oh, Glen also likes Corey and Mitch in the morning more than listening to me in the afternoon. Though, in his words, “You seem like a nice guy.”

Thus, this is my life as a music presenter on KINK. LOL

I can’t wait to meet you and get your take on the world of music.