It’s the day after Christmas and I’m going to guess that many of you have a whole lot of cleaning up to do. Recycle what you can, things like cardboard, gift boxes, wrapping and tissue paper, catalogs, greeting cards and envelopes can all go in the recycling bin as long as they don’t have any glitter or gold foil attached. Save your gift bags to use next year, same with bows and ribbons, but if they’re in rough shape, they go in the garbage along with all of the foil lined items.

https://www.portlandoregon.gov/bps/article/402954