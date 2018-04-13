What Will MUSE Be Up To For 2018?

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Chris Wolstenholme, Dominic Howard, and Matt Bellamy of Muse perform onstage during KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2017 at The Forum on December 9, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for KROQ)

From ABC Air Power:

Muse kicked off 2018 with a new single called “Thought Contagion,” and it looks like there will be more where that came from this year.

“Our plan for 2018 is to make a bunch of new songs, probably a new album as well, put out a couple of singles,” says frontman Matt Bellamy in a new video.

Muse’s most recent album is 2015’s Drones. They released a one-off single called “Dig Down” in 2017.

In addition to new music, Muse will be hitting a number of U.S. festivals this spring and summer, including Carolina Rebellion, BottleRock and Bonnaroo.