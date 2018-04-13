What Will MUSE Be Up To For 2018?

From ABC Air Power:
Muse kicked off 2018 with a new single called “Thought Contagion,” and it looks like there will be more where that came from this year.
“Our plan for 2018 is to make a bunch of new songs, probably a new album as well, put out a couple of singles,” says frontman Matt Bellamy in a new video.
Muse’s most recent album is 2015’s Drones. They released a one-off single called “Dig Down” in 2017.
In addition to new music, Muse will be hitting a number of U.S. festivals this spring and summer, including Carolina Rebellion, BottleRock and Bonnaroo.