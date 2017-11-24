What’s better for the environment … real or fake tree?

Tis the season for holiday decorations and Christmas trees. But what’s the best eco-friendly choice, a real tree or fake? More often than not, real trees are grown on tree farms, located in every state, so it’s easy to buy local. They can also be mulched or used in an environmentally friendly way when you’re done. Unfortunately, many are grown using pesticides. Fake trees are reusable and may come decorated but they’re made from PVC. PVC contains phthalates, a hormone disrupter and many have been found to be contaminated with lead. Plastic trees can’t be recycled, so it ends up in the landfill. Real trees are the best choice and some communities have companies that offer a living tree, essentially you rent a tree for the holidays and then it gets planted when you’re done.

http://www.rodalesorganiclife.com/wellbeing/christmas-tree-dilemma-real-or-fake

http://www.livingchristmastrees.org/