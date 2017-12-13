What’s in my medicine cabinet for cold season?

It’s cold and flu season as some of my friends have been knocked down already, I decided to stock up on essentials. Pharmaca Pharmacy is a full-serviced pharmacy and they also carry the vitamins, supplements, herbs, essential oils and homeopathic remedies I like to use. I tend to drink a lot of tea this time of year, heat helps to boost immune systems. I also make sure I get plenty of sleep. If you find yourself with a cold, cut some rosemary from your garden and hang it in your shower, it’ll help relieve a stuffy nose. I also bought an immune activator with a name I can’t say on the air, but it has respiratory-immune herbs and you put a few drops in water when you start to feel sick. Oh, and like I remind my boys…wash your hands!

