White Christmas? Maybe.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation says it could get slick over the weekend – through Monday (Christmas Day). Based on what I’m hearing and seeing the experts say, it doesn’t look like we’ll get anything like what we saw this time last year. But a boy can dream.

Here’s the official notice from the city:

Winter Weather Travel Advisory:



PBOT urges Portlanders to use caution when traveling over holiday weekend

Winter weather and slick road conditions possible through Monday, December 25

(Dec. 22, 2017) The National Weather Service has notified the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) of the potential for winter weather and slick road conditions through Monday, December 25. The traveling public should exercise caution on Portland roadways, particularly at high elevations and overnight when temperatures may drop below freezing.

The traveling public is advised to use caution when traveling through the holiday weekend. Locations at or above 500 feet could experience slick road conditions and wet areas could freeze overnight. PBOT crews will be patrolling Portland streets to monitor conditions and treat roads as needed throughout the holiday weekend.

The weekend forecasts are changing and variable. The public is advised to monitor the weather at their homes and at their travel destinations as road conditions could vary throughout the city.

The City of Portland’s Snow and Ice Plan discourages private vehicle use and encourages public transit use instead. Plan ahead for your public transit commute by calling 503-238-RIDE (7433), visiting TriMet.org for bus and MAX light rail schedules and alerts or PortlandStreetcar.org for streetcar schedules and alerts. In snow and ice, plan for bus delays of 20 to 30 minutes. Know where your transit stops are before venturing out. PBOT provides tips for winter travel for people walking, biking or driving. Learn more at: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/snow