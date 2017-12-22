Why We Post

Why do we post? Because it’s fun.

It’s nice to be a part of a community. Seriously, what’s not to like? All of us here really like being a part of Portland and part of KINK.

Much like you, we scan Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the net, in general, looking at little tidbits and thoughts of people’s lives, we like adding to the cacophony of ideas, opinions, and pics that everybody is thinking about.

From time to times someone is going to have an opinion that you disagree with, sometimes vehemently. You know what? That’s OK too. WE love getting your comments and emails on the good and the sad.

We learn stuff from these all the time.

We’re all just tempory occupants on this crazy planet. Let’s make it fun!

Here are some of the main e-dresses of the people who crack the mic and post on kink.fm.

Corey@kink.fm / Mitch@kink.fm / Jared@kink.fm / Sean@kink.fm / Cort@kink.fm / Peggy@kink.fm / John@kink.fm / Shauna@kink.fm / Iris@kink.fm