Will China’s ban on plastics help end single use plastics?

Will China’s ban on plastics coming into the country for recycling be the beginning of the end for single use plastics? From Seattle’s efforts to eliminate 2 million straws to talks in Britain about a tax on single use plastics, the conversation is happening. Non-biodegradable plastic bags are banned in cities like Portland, Seattle, Austin, Chicago in the US to places like Mexico City, New Dehli and 12 cities in Australia. The European Union is waging a war on plastic waste as part of a plan to clean up Europe’s act and ensure that every piece of packaging on the continent is reusable or recyclable by 2030. To be honest, this movement is not pushing fast enough for me. But I’m doing my part to say no to single use plastics. Individually we can make a difference.

https://www.treehugger.com/ocean-conservation/are-single-use-plastics-having-their-coal-moment.html