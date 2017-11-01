Wishcycling does more harm than good

Wish-cycle. Wishcycling happens when people put things they think should be recycled into their recycling bin instead of following recycling rules. I see it all of the time at work and on my street, things like clamshells, plastic cups and coffee cups end up in the recycling bin. But those items don’t belong there and when you put items that don’t belong in your recycling bin, you’re causing further problems down the line. A recent Metro survey found about 9% of what residents put in their curbside bin don’t belong there and the rate for apartment dwellers is much higher at 21%.

https://www.portlandoregon.gov/bps/article/402954

questions? Call Metro at 503-234-3000