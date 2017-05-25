Woman Jumps on the Hood of Her Own Car To Thwart Carjackers

A Milwaukee Wisconsin woman was the victim of an attempted carjacking. It happened in broad daylight yesterday afternoon.

Melissa Smith was gassing up on St. Paul Ave. around 2:00 p.m. when the suspects, apparently in a stolen vehicle, tried to steal her SUV.

She ran around, jumped on her car, grabbed the windshield wipers, and didn’t let go.

After a couple of seconds, the person inside the SUV jumped out — and left the SUV in gear.

Smith then got into the moving vehicle as the suspects drove away with her phone and purse. They are still at large.