New Decemberists/Lin-Manual Track Tomorrow
By Cort Johnson
|
Dec 14, 2017 @ 3:21 PM

Yes, you read that correctly. The Decemberists have teamed up with Lin-Manual Miranda for a new track that’s out tomorrow (12/15)

“Ben Franklin’s Song” uses lyrics that didn’t make the cut for Miranda’s Broadway hit, Hamilton.

Here is how some of it went down:

