New Decemberists/Lin-Manual Track Tomorrow

Yes, you read that correctly. The Decemberists have teamed up with Lin-Manual Miranda for a new track that’s out tomorrow (12/15)
“Ben Franklin’s Song” uses lyrics that didn’t make the cut for Miranda’s Broadway hit, Hamilton.
Here is how some of it went down:
It’s really swear-y, so be forewarned. But, to paraphrase Jonathan Safran Foer, “there are no bad words, just bad usage.” 🙂
There is, however, a clean version as well.
— colin meloy (@colinmeloy) December 14, 2017
We are thrilled to toss a third night of Hanukkah/kind of early Xmas gift your way: BEN FRANKLIN’S SONG, written by @Lin_Manuel and @ColinMeloy. It comes out at midnight wherever you live, so that means for some of you it’s out now! Read more at https://t.co/jP9TrbAsmv #Hamildrop pic.twitter.com/Y1fKnIRj6J
— The Decemberists (@TheDecemberists) December 14, 2017