New Decemberists/Lin-Manual Track Tomorrow

Yes, you read that correctly. The Decemberists have teamed up with Lin-Manual Miranda for a new track that’s out tomorrow (12/15)

“Ben Franklin’s Song” uses lyrics that didn’t make the cut for Miranda’s Broadway hit, Hamilton.

Here is how some of it went down:

It’s really swear-y, so be forewarned. But, to paraphrase Jonathan Safran Foer, “there are no bad words, just bad usage.” 🙂 There is, however, a clean version as well. — colin meloy (@colinmeloy) December 14, 2017