Yay! Holiday Company Party!

So, KINK is owned locally by Alpha Media. Like a lot of companies, we had our annual Christmas party. Everyone was there. All kinds of local stations. News, Sports, Top40, Country, Hip-Hop etc, etc.

I’ve worked for quite a few companies over the years and in all that time I’ve never really liked the “party” thing… until now. Wow, what a swell bunch of peeps. No really. The asshat quotient is extremely low here. Could be what’s in the water or more than likely the management. No really. Good peeps. Sounds brown nose-ish, but no worries they’re all too busy to read this.

So we had a big raffle at the Holidays Party. Some really great prizes. They gave away accommodations at the beach, DVD libraries, Gift baskets and stuff. Me? I won underwear for model types.

I wonder how that underwear looks like with someone lumpy in it. I’ll find out this weekend when I cash in the gift certificate. Undies, fancy undies. LuCkY!