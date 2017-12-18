Year End lists; It’s What We Do.

Lists, I am drawn to lists. Until I put my favs on a list and force myself to put them in order, it’s only then that I have a sense of how I feel musically.

This years list looks extremely tame and “known” compared to past lists I’ve made. In all fairness, I listened to fewer whole albums than ever before. I counted about 286 albums previewed in 2017. Ehhh, it happens. I volunteered more time this year and less eating pretzels and listening to musical gems.

Anyway here’s my list.

1. The National – ‘Sleep Well Beast’

2. The War On Drugs – ‘A Deeper Understanding’

3. Beck – ‘Colors’

4. Arcade Fire – ‘Everything Now’

5. Spoon – Hot Thoughts

6. U2 – Songs Of Experience

7.Father John Misty – Pure Comedy

8. Dan Auerbach – Waiting on a Song

9.Lorde – ‘Melodrama’

10. Barr Brothers – Queens of the Breakers

What’s on your list? sean@kink.fm