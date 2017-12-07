You May Have Problem…

… If more than 25% of your house’s square footage is taken up by your music collection.

… If you have the complete Beatles collection, but don’t have health insurance.

… if you’ve spent more time at Music Mellinium than your senior year in high school.

… if you’ve spent more than 4 hours total on the net looking for those little alphabetical letter spacers that separate your CD and LPs by letter. (I know a Canadian supplier)

… If you’ve spent the equivalent of a down payment for a new house on concert tickets.

Been there, got the ticket stubs and plastic wrap.

I’m just sayin’. There are lots of choices to be made in life that will affect you down the road. Make smart music decisions. LOL