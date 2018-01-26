You’ll never guess who has won the most Grammy awards

I had to do a double take and lean in towards the screen when I saw some of these names. Some are no brainers but was surprised to see some of these winners.

Here’s the top 10

10. U2, 22

U2 hold the record for most GRAMMY wins by a rock act. Their most recent wins came in 2005, including Album Of The Year for How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb.

9. Chick Corea, 22

Musician/composer Chick Corea is currently the artist with the most jazz GRAMMY wins.

8. Beyoncé, 22

Beyoncé, The 22-time GRAMMY winner holds the second-most wins by a female artist and is tied with Adele at six for most GRAMMY wins in one night by a female. Aside from her wins, she’s got 62 GRAMMY nominations, more than any other female artist.

7. John Williams, 23

John Williams has cashed in on cinema soundtrack classics such as Jaws, Star Wars and Schindler’s List for a place among the GRAMMY elite.

6. Stevie Wonder, 25

No stranger to the GRAMMY stage, Stevie Wonder is the only artist in GRAMMY history to win five or more awards on three separate nights.

5. Vladimir Horowitz, 25

The late virtuoso pianist/composer Vladimir Horowitz earned GRAMMYs in every decade from the 1960s to the 1990s.

4. Pierre Boulez, 26

Pierre Boulez earned his GRAMMYs primarily conducting the work of renowned 20th century composers

3. Alison Krauss, 27

Alison Krauss holds the distinction as the female artist with the most GRAMMYs, and the female with the most awards in the Country Field.

2. Quincy Jones, 27

Quincy Jones’ GRAMMY career as an artist/arranger/producer spans more than 10 Fields, from Children’s to Jazz, Pop, Rap, R&B, and more. He is also one of only 15 artists to receive the GRAMMY Legend Award.

AND THE AWARD FOR THE MOST GRAMMYS GOES TO……

Georg Solti, 31

Not only does the late conductor Georg Solti hold the record for the most GRAMMY Awards won in any genre with 31, he has the most wins in the Classical Field