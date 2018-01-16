You’ve Been Pouring Your Beer All Wrong

If you’ve ever gotten a beer with a lot of foam you may be thinking your server doesn’t know what they are doing. However, according to beer sommelier Max Bakker you would be wrong.

Max is the first and only Master Cicerone in New York. This is a certification that awards a deep understanding of brewing, beer, and pairing. He says that tilting the glass and pouring slowly means the carbon dioxide heads straight for your stomach. This causes bloating, and if you add food…that makes the beer release the CO2, and you feel even more icky.

This means almost a third of beer…the CO2, is released in your stomach because it they didn’t get rid of it during the pouring.

You will taste the sweetness of the malt and the bitterness of the hops in the foam.

Oh, and that wine you opened days ago? Toss. The flavor starts changing as soon as there is a gap of air in the bottle. So, now you have an excuse to drink the whole thing.